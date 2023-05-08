MMA Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.31. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

