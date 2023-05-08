MMA Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,540 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 636,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

