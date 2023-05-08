MMA Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,750 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.89. 317,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.18.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

