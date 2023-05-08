MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UGI by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 693,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

