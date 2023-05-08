MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.13. 109,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,443. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $248.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average is $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

