MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PFG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

