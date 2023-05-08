Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $154.22 or 0.00557593 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $57.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,655.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00283164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00065953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00401171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,276,298 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.