MoneyLion (ML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter.

ML opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $113.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 1,524.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 310.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

