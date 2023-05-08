MoneyLion (ML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter.
MoneyLion Trading Up 9.0 %
ML opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $113.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoneyLion (ML)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.