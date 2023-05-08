Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.
Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,689,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,386. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.
In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
