Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,689,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,386. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

