Moonbeam Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $185.22 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00055839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 628,974,064 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

