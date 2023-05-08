Morgan Stanley Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $22.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.