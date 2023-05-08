Morgan Stanley Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $927.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $849.38.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $762.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $791.38 and a 200-day moving average of $757.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $10,987,777. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,678,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.