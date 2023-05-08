MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.50. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 20,776 shares trading hands.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.
Institutional Trading of MorphoSys
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,056,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
- Freshpet Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.