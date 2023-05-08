Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Receives Maintains Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $284.90. 1,069,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.36 and a 200-day moving average of $265.40. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 744.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

