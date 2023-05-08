Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-2.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-11% (implying $2.35-2.375 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.21-$11.29 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.56. 1,501,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 744.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.