MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $48.08 million and $6.28 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
MovieBloc Profile
MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,038,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
