Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Position Decreased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.18% of Mplx worth $60,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,986. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 79.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

