MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 0.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $2,544,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $7,504,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MSCI by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,384,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.22.

MSCI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.48. The stock had a trading volume of 258,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.