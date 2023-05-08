My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,757 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

