Natera (NTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. Natera’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $54.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. Natera has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,306.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,306.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,113 shares in the company, valued at $29,799,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,618 shares of company stock worth $5,348,264. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

