National Bankshares Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$14.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DPM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE DPM traded up C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$10.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$207.59 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0268595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock valued at $470,008. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.