National Bankshares Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$14.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DPM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8 %
TSE DPM traded up C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$10.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock valued at $470,008. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
