National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.45

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on National Express Group from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital raised National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

