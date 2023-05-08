National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 140,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 253,404 shares.The stock last traded at $49.27 and had previously closed at $49.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

National Health Investors Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 168,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Further Reading

