National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Gap Down to $37.97

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.97, but opened at $36.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 59,363 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.