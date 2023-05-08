Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127,039.86 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $127,039.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00131870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00059109 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00033912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00038712 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,076,790 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

