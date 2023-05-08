NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.91 billion. NCR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NCR has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.47.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in NCR by 3,422.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

