Needham & Company LLC Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $10.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 440.59%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

