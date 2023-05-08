Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stake Reduced by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises 3.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $26,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.70. 166,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $131.64.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

