NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 5.0 %

NTCT opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.36. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NetScout Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 99,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

