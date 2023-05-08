Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Barclays cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,616 shares of company stock worth $6,874,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

