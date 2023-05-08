Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $29.41 million and $400,205.85 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001335 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
