Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 1075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$22.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

