NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.63. 665,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 693,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NextDecade Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NextDecade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 26.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 94,575 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

