Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Trading Down 10.5%

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 122,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 63,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Niobay Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.21.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is the James Bay Project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the northern Ontario, Canada.

