Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.43

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 41 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.27.
About Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nissan Chemical (NNCHY)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.