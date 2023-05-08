Northland Power (NPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.94. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$32.00 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

NPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.60.

About Northland Power



Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

