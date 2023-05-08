Northstar Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,400 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 659,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 364,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 8,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,980,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,576,168. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

