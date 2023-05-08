Northstar Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,376 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
BATS:NULG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,034 shares. The company has a market cap of $944.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
