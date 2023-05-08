Northstar Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,376 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,034 shares. The company has a market cap of $944.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.