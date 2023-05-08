Northstar Asset Management Inc. Invests $256,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,139,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,701,000 after purchasing an additional 403,089 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.28. 3,002,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,776. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.