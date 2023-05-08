Northstar Asset Management Inc. Makes New $11 Million Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.7% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

CNI stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.13. 649,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

