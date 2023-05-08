Northstar Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. Badger Meter comprises about 1.4% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Badger Meter by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 83,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,682. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $139.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

