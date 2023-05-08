Northstar Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,000. A. O. Smith accounts for 2.3% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,578 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 134,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

