Northstar Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,112 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

ZM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 766,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,390. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

