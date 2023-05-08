NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Stock Price Down 19.7%

Shares of NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) dropped 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 30,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 10,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

