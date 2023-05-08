Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.14.

NVO stock traded up $5.04 on Monday, hitting $168.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $380.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

