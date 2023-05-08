Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.88.

NTR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.01. 1,270,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $104.65.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $521,017,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

