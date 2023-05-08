Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.91

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 41518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $936.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
