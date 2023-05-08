Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,134 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Nuvei by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuvei by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Nuvei in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Price Performance

Nuvei stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.