NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.
NV5 Global Stock Performance
NV5 Global stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $91.42 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global
In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NV5 Global
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.
NV5 Global Company Profile
NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.