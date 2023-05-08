NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.84. 24,185,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,913,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.40, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $290.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.